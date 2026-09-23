September 23, 2026
Local News

Sweetwater hiring more than 100 seasonal workers for holiday rush

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/Sweetwater Sound)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sweetwater is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal workers as the Fort Wayne-based company prepares for the upcoming holiday rush.

According to 21Alive, the company is hiring workers for its distribution center, with starting pay ranging from $16 to $18.50 an hour for the seasonal positions.

Sweetwater will hold a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Blue Jacket on Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.

Recruiters will conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 6 p.m.

Megan Deal, Sweetwater’s senior director of human resources for distribution center operations, said the company is looking for hardworking applicants who are ready to take on a new challenge and grow with the team.

The additional workers will help Sweetwater handle increased demand during the holiday shopping season.

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