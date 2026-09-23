Bluffton continues flood cleanup as community gathers for street fair

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Bluffton residents are continuing to clean up after last week’s flash flooding as the community comes together for the annual Bluffton Street Fair.

According to 21Alive, Wells County Emergency Management Director John Petro said volunteers quickly stepped in as floodwaters rose, with between 60 and 75 people helping fill sandbags during the first day of the response.

Emergency crews and volunteers distributed about 15,000 sandbags last week. Another 1,000 to 1,200 bags were filled over the weekend and kept on hand in case additional flooding occurred.

Petro said basement appliances, including HVAC systems, washers and dryers, were among the items most heavily affected by the flooding.

The cleanup is continuing as Bluffton hosts its annual street fair. Some of those working at the event have also helped family members and neighbors recover from flooded homes.

City officials are encouraging residents with flood damage to report it through Indiana 211, which can also connect residents with available assistance. As of Tuesday, 125 families had reported damage.

Officials said the river remained above flood stage Tuesday, but water levels were expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday evening.

Despite the damage, city leaders said residents, students and other volunteers have continued helping affected families as recovery efforts move forward.