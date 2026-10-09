Sweetwater marks milestone in $36.7 million Fort Wayne expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sweetwater has reached a major construction milestone in its $36.7 million distribution center expansion in Fort Wayne, with crews placing the final structural steel beam Wednesday.

According to WANE 15, the project will add approximately 170,000 square feet to Sweetwater’s existing 524,363-square-foot distribution facility. The investment also includes improvements to the company’s campus infrastructure and connections to U.S. 30.

Sweetwater employees and local officials, including Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, gathered Wednesday for a topping-off ceremony. Participants signed the final steel beam before it was lifted into place.

Six of Sweetwater’s longest-serving hourly employees were among those who signed the beam. Together, the employees represent more than 115 years of service to the company.

The expansion follows a voluntary annexation that brought additional portions of Sweetwater’s campus into Fort Wayne city limits, including part of the existing distribution center and the site of the new construction.

Fort Wayne City Council also approved an expansion of the West Highway 30 Tax Increment Financing district earlier this year. The district is expected to help fund approximately $6.2 million in public infrastructure improvements, including a new roundabout on Flaugh Road and additional road and stormwater projects.

Sweetwater officials said the expansion will improve operations and support the company’s ability to serve customers nationwide from its northeast Indiana headquarters.

Construction and campus improvements are expected to be completed by summer 2027, when the expanded facility is scheduled to become fully operational. Sweetwater plans to hold a formal grand opening celebration at that time.