Tech Stocks Surge to Lead Markets Higher While Inflation Cools

NEW YORK, (WOWO): Technology stocks are leading a worldwide market rebound on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as the massive artificial-intelligence boom regains its footing following several weeks of volatility.

Wall Street climbed broadly following a pair of highly encouraging inflation reports and strong corporate earnings, helping to offset ongoing concerns over rising oil prices stemming from the military conflict with Iran.

By mid-morning on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, on track for its fourth gain in the last five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 189 points, or 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite led the pack with a 0.6% gain.

The global tech surge began overnight in Asia, heavily boosted by Dutch chipmaking giant ASML. The industry bellwether reported second-quarter revenue growth that easily beat forecasts, with CEO Christophe Fouquet noting that the AI boom is prompting global customers to accelerate their infrastructure expansions. The news brought much-needed relief to investors who worried the red-hot AI sector had become overvalued.

Adding to the positive momentum, a newly released economic report revealed that wholesale inflation in the U.S. slowed to 5.5% last month down from 6% in May—a much better reading than the acceleration economists had predicted. Combined with Tuesday’s lower-than-expected consumer inflation data, the numbers have significantly eased pressure on the Federal Reserve.

Following the inflation reports, traders now see just a 9% chance that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming meeting, down dramatically from a 42% probability estimated earlier in the week.

Strong quarterly earnings also buoyed the market. Financial giant BlackRock saw its shares jump 7.3% after reporting earnings that beat expectations, with assets under management for its popular iShares funds officially topping $6 trillion. Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley also traded higher following solid reports.

However, a cap on the market’s gains remains as energy prices continue to climb. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose another 0.5% to $85.19 a barrel amid ongoing, back-and-forth military strikes between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East.

Tensions escalated further on Wednesday morning after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to completely halt all energy exports from the region in response to a U.S. military blockade preventing Iranian tankers from passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.