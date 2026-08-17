Teen Drivers Can Sharpen Skills at Free Michigan State Police Course Aug. 30

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan State Police is offering young drivers a free opportunity to improve their driving skills before the new school year begins, as teenagers across the state prepare to spend more time behind the wheel.

The free teen defensive driving course will be held Aug. 30 at the Michigan State Police driving track in Lansing, according to News 10.

The program is designed for young drivers who may be navigating school traffic, busy intersections and other road conditions on their own for the first time.

The course is open to drivers from 14 years and 9 months through 19 years old who have at least a Level 1 driver’s license.

Participants will receive defensive-driving instruction as well as hands-on guidance intended to help them recognize hazards and make safer decisions behind the wheel.

MSP will offer two sessions on Aug. 30. The first session runs from 8 a.m. to noon, while the second is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m.

Officials are promoting the program as an opportunity for teenagers to build confidence and strengthen safe-driving habits before the increased traffic that comes with the return to school.

The timing comes as Michigan communities prepare for more vehicles on the roads during morning drop-offs, afternoon dismissals and after-school activities. New teen drivers will also be sharing the road with school buses, pedestrians, bicyclists and other young drivers.

Space in the defensive-driving program is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teenagers or parents interested in registering can contact Michigan State Police Trooper Dillon at dillonn@michigan.gov for additional information and registration details.