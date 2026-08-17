Northwest Ohio Woman Says Facebook Scammer Promised New Home Before She Lost $12,000

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A Toledo woman who is deaf is facing homelessness after she says a scammer posing as a representative of the Deaf Services Center convinced her to hand over $12,000 while promising to help her obtain a new home.

Deborah Huber was evicted from her Vermaas Avenue home Thursday after falling behind on rent and other bills, according to WTVG 13abc.

Huber was found outside the residence with her belongings packed into a shopping cart containing clothing, food and hygiene supplies as Toledo Municipal Court officials carried out the eviction.

The scam began about seven months ago when Huber was contacted through Facebook by someone claiming to represent the Deaf Services Center. The person allegedly told Huber she would receive a new home and furniture.

Believing the offer was legitimate, Huber turned over $12,000.

“I thought they were going to buy me a house, furniture, and I found out that wasn’t true,” Huber told 13abc.

Because Huber believed she was going to move into another home, she stopped paying rent at her existing residence. As the promised housing never materialized, unpaid rent and other bills accumulated.

The financial loss ultimately left Huber unable to remain in her home.

“I lost everything. I lost the house because of the scam,” she said.

The eviction also displaced Huber’s son, Chris, and left the family scrambling for temporary housing.

A family friend, Stephanie Coates, said Chris obtained temporary shelter through the Lucas County Board, although that arrangement was expected to last only a few days.

Coates said the family lives on limited monthly income, making it difficult to immediately secure another residence.

The family also had to find somewhere for five dogs. Four were taken in by the Toledo Humane Society with help from a bailiff who was at the home during the eviction.

Huber’s fifth dog is a service animal that alerts her and therefore remains with her.

A longtime friend has temporarily taken in Huber and her service dog, giving her a place to stay while she searches for permanent housing.

Huber said she is grateful for the help.

“I just want to thank God for her to get involved and helped me and then let me stay so I can find a house to live,” she said.

Huber is now expected to work with the Deaf Services Center to find longer-term housing.

A police report has been filed regarding the alleged scam. Investigators have indicated that recovering the $12,000 could be difficult.

The case is also a warning about scams that impersonate legitimate community organizations, particularly when someone asks for a large payment or promises housing or other services in exchange for money.

People who receive unsolicited messages claiming to come from a government agency, nonprofit or service organization should independently verify the person’s identity through contact information obtained from the organization’s official website rather than relying on information provided in the message.

Coates has also established an online fundraiser to help Huber and her son cover immediate housing and living expenses.