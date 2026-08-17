Warsaw Couple Charged With Theft, Exploitation After $70,000 Allegedly Taken From Woman With Dementia

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — A Warsaw husband and wife are facing felony and misdemeanor charges after investigators allege roughly $70,000 belonging to Eric Hoffhien’s mother was diverted for the couple’s personal use while she was suffering from progressive cognitive decline and dementia.

Eric Nicholas Hoffhien, 44, and Cori Caele Hoffhien, 49, are each charged with theft involving property valued at more than $50,000, a Level 5 felony, and exploitation of an endangered adult, a Class A misdemeanor.

Eric Hoffhien has already made an initial court appearance. Cori Hoffhien is scheduled to appear in court August 20.

The allegations are detailed in probable-cause documents reviewed by ABC57 and reported by InkFreeNews. According to the court records, the case began with a report to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office on October 15, 2025, concerning alleged financial exploitation and identity deception involving Hoffhien’s mother.

A longtime friend of the woman contacted authorities and helped communicate with investigators because of the woman’s medical condition. Police were told the Hoffhiens had allegedly used the woman’s identity, Social Security income and financial accounts without authorization while previously acting as her power of attorney.

Investigators also learned of an allegedly unauthorized, past-due Kohl’s credit card account opened using the woman’s name, Social Security number and address. Court documents say the account was associated with Cori Hoffhien’s personal telephone number.

Investigators subsequently reviewed bank records and information supplied by an Adult Protective Services investigator.

Those records allegedly show that on October 15, 2021, a mortgage refinance of approximately $100,000 was completed on the woman’s home. About $23,000 went toward an outstanding tax lien, leaving $75,026.61 in proceeds that were deposited into the woman’s bank account on December 2, 2021.

Eric Hoffhien was listed as a joint owner of that account.

According to investigators, the remaining mortgage proceeds were then used for purposes unrelated to his mother’s care. On December 3, 2021, records show Hoffhien transferred $20,000 out of the account before transferring another $50,000 into a Charles Schwab account jointly controlled by Eric and Cori Hoffhien.

Over the months that followed, investigators allege the money was spent through a series of unauthorized debit-card transactions and transfers.

Court documents cited by InkFreeNews say those expenditures included payments toward a vehicle loan in Eric Hoffhien’s name, mortgage payments, transfers to another individual, fast-food purchases, smoke and vape purchases, travel and other personal expenses.

Some of the alleged travel spending included trips or expenses connected to Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld. Investigators also identified spending involving Harley-Davidson.

Medical records and evaluations cited in the probable-cause affidavit reportedly determined that Hoffhien’s mother was an endangered adult suffering from progressive cognitive decline and dementia. Medical providers documented that she lacked the capacity to manage her own affairs and needed increased supervision and support.

Investigators interviewed Eric Hoffhien on February 10, 2026. According to the affidavit, he acknowledged taking out the mortgage on his mother’s home but claimed she had signed some of the paperwork.

He also acknowledged that some of the money from his mother’s account had been used for his own family.

During a follow-up interview February 23, investigators say Hoffhien admitted transferring $50,000 from his mother’s bank account into another account.

When detectives confronted him with specific transactions from the joint Schwab account, court records say Hoffhien told investigators he could not recall making those particular payments, but said he would repay the money.

ABC57 reported August 13 that the couple had each been arrested on the charges and that Eric Hoffhien appeared for an initial hearing Thursday morning. Cori Hoffhien’s initial hearing is set for August 20.

The allegations against the couple remain allegations at this stage. A criminal charge is not a finding of guilt, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.