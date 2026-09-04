Temporary Disaster Assistance Centers Opening for Hoosiers Affected by August Flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers recovering from August flooding will soon have a one-stop location to get help navigating the recovery process as state and federal agencies establish temporary assistance centers across Indiana.

The centers are designed to bring multiple agencies together so residents affected by the flooding can address several recovery needs in one location rather than visiting different offices or agencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available to help residents with disaster assistance applications.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also provide information about disaster loans, giving eligible homeowners, renters and businesses an opportunity to learn more about financial assistance available following the flooding.

State agencies will provide additional recovery services, including assistance with temporary housing and counseling.

Residents will also be able to get help with insurance-related questions and replacing important documents that may have been lost or damaged during the flooding.

Other services are expected to include assistance with replacing or obtaining driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, as well as help accessing health records.

The centers will also provide information about applications for Indiana’s State Disaster Relief Fund.

The temporary assistance centers are intended to simplify what can otherwise be a complicated recovery process for people dealing with damaged homes, lost documents, insurance claims and other consequences of severe flooding.

For residents who may be unsure which agency handles a particular recovery issue, having state and federal representatives available in one location can provide a starting point for determining what assistance may be available.

Flood victims should bring relevant identification, insurance information, photographs or documentation of damage and other records related to their losses when seeking assistance, when available.

The centers are part of the broader state and federal response to the August flooding and are intended to connect affected Hoosiers with resources as they work to recover.

Residents affected by the flooding should watch for announcements from state and local officials regarding specific center locations, operating hours and available services.