How Much Would Americans Pay to Lose Weight? Survey Finds the Answer Is Nearly Anything

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — For millions of Americans trying to lose weight, the price of treatment may be less of a barrier than expected — with a new survey finding that many people are willing to make significant financial sacrifices for a weight-loss treatment they believe will work.

A survey of 1,008 Americans conducted by Trimi found that 59% would consider going into debt to afford weight-loss medication if they believed the treatment was effective.

The findings suggest weight loss is increasingly being viewed by consumers as a financial priority rather than simply a discretionary expense.

For some respondents, paying for weight-loss treatment ranked alongside major financial goals such as taking a vacation, receiving a raise or paying down debt.

When asked what they would give up to make room in their budgets for treatment, dining out was the most common answer. Fifty-nine percent said they would cut back on restaurant meals.

Subscriptions and travel were also among the expenses respondents said they would be willing to sacrifice to pay for weight-loss treatment.

The survey also found a strong willingness among people already taking GLP-1 medications to continue treatment indefinitely.

Among current GLP-1 users surveyed, 80% said they would be willing to pay for the medication for the rest of their lives if it allowed them to maintain their weight loss.

The amount people said they would be willing to spend each month varied depending on what they hoped to accomplish.

Survey respondents said they would pay an average of $134 per month to lower a health risk — the highest amount among the scenarios included in the survey.

Losing 100 pounds ranked second, at an average willingness to pay of $119 per month.

Respondents said they would spend an average of $88 per month to reach a weight-loss goal before a major event.

The survey also found that reaching a goal weight could compete with more traditional financial priorities.

When respondents were asked to choose just one major goal for the year, reaching their goal weight ranked ahead of building an emergency fund or paying off debt.

The findings come as GLP-1 medications have become a major part of the weight-loss conversation in the United States. Medications in this category can be expensive, particularly for patients who do not have insurance coverage for weight management.

The survey results indicate that some consumers are willing to reorganize their household budgets to pay those costs.

However, a willingness to spend does not necessarily mean that consumers can afford long-term treatment.

Weight-loss medications can require ongoing use, and the financial commitment can become substantial over time. That makes the survey’s finding about lifelong treatment particularly significant for current GLP-1 users.

The results also point to a broader shift in how some Americans view the value of weight loss.

Rather than treating weight management as an occasional expense, respondents frequently placed it alongside major financial and personal priorities.

Still, the survey measures what people say they would be willing to spend — not what they ultimately spend or whether taking on debt for weight-loss treatment is financially advisable.

Consumers considering weight-loss medications should weigh the potential costs of treatment against their insurance coverage, other medical expenses and the possibility that treatment could become a long-term financial commitment.

The survey ultimately paints a picture of Americans who place a high monetary value on achieving and maintaining weight loss — even when doing so means giving up other spending or, for some, taking on debt.