Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge Walk: What Drivers and Participants Need to Know

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Drivers heading across northern Michigan should plan for a major Labor Day traffic interruption as the Mackinac Bridge closes Monday morning for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority expects roughly 35,000 people to take part in this year’s walk, continuing a Michigan tradition that dates back to 1958.

The bridge will be closed to public vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon Monday while participants make their way across the span according to WLNS.

Michigan State Police says emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross during the closure, but public vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge.

Walkers will be able to begin from either end of the bridge, with starting points in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. Michigan State Police says allowing participants to start from both sides eliminates the need for buses and gives walkers more flexibility in planning their route.

Participants beginning on the St. Ignace side will start at Bridge View Park, located on the west side of Interstate 75, rather than at the Mackinac Bridge Authority administration building.

For those parking on the east side of I-75 near St. Ignace, police say arrangements will be made to move pedestrians across the roadway before and after their bridge walk.

Michigan State Police has also provided guidance for participants on how to prepare for the trek, including options for people who may not want to walk the entire length of the bridge.

One option is a designated turnaround point. Walkers can travel partway across the bridge, turn around and return to the side where they began.

Those planning to complete the full walk can continue across the entire span before exiting on the opposite side.

The annual event brings thousands of pedestrians onto the Mackinac Bridge each Labor Day, making the temporary closure an important consideration for anyone traveling between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas Monday morning.

Motorists who need to cross the bridge should plan their travel around the closure and allow additional time before or after the event.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk began in 1958 and has become one of Michigan’s signature Labor Day traditions, drawing residents and visitors to one of the state’s most recognizable landmarks.

With tens of thousands expected to participate this year, Michigan State Police is encouraging walkers to review the available route and parking information before arriving and to choose an option that fits their abilities and plans.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to public traffic at noon Monday.