April 30, 2025
Indiana News

Trine University Senior Design Team Tackle Cyber Threats

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/Trine University)

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) — They say the facilities saw a 70% increase in the attacks in 2024.

The team visited and assessed four northeast Indiana plants, proposing cybersecurity improvements.

They applied classroom knowledge while conducting site visits, reviewing network systems, and working with plant staff to understand operations and the risks that may come along.

They were able to recommend practical security upgrades that were both effective and accessible, and even researched possible grants to fund the upgrades.

