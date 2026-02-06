FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – I’ve taken a bit of a hiatus and for that I sincerely apologize but we’re back for another installment of The Weekender. Should we just jump in? I think so..

It is going to be snowy and cold all weekend, no matter which of these wonderful activities you pick to do with the crew this weekend, remember to dress warmly and drive safely.

If you’re missing summer and dreaming about a boat day on the lake the Memorial Coliseum is willing to fuel your maladaptive day dreaming by hosting the boat show, going on until the 8th. Since 1981, the Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale has been a must-see event for boaters and water sports fans, bringing together one of the largest gatherings of enthusiasts in the region. With more than 52 exhibitors, including marine dealers from across Indiana and Michigan. It’s the perfect place to explore boats, personal watercraft, accessories, piers and more, all with incredible prices, low financing and special incentives.

If you haven’t seen The Shawshank Redemption, congratulations, you still get to experience the greatest prison escape movie that somehow makes you cry, believe in hope, and immediately want to re-evaluate your life choices on the stage at the Civic Theater. Join the cast and crew for a thriller of a night.

Maybe your loyalties lie with The Embassy instead, that’s fine I won’t tell anyone. Tomorrow night, February 7, join Al Siddiq as he takes on the historic stage at 7 pm.

I think I’ve heard whispers of get togethers across the city for a sporting event? I’m honestly just hurt I haven’t been invited to a gathering yet, I make a great buffalo chicken dip. The Super Bowl returns to screens across the country. The Seahawks take on the New England Patriots starting at 6:30, which is scarily close to my bed time. No matter who you and your crew are cheering for remember to stay safe and never drive drunk after the festivities, not even a little buzzed. Sober driving is safe driving.

Have fun, be safe, go team of your choosing, and stay warm.

See you next week!