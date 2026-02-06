WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Lieutenant Governor Beckwith Joins Kayla Blakeslee

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for public office arrived Friday with a surge of political interest, as every state Senate seat and the vast majority of House seats on the ballot this year are contested, signaling what state leaders say could be one of the most competitive election cycles in years.

Lieutenant Gov. Micah Beckwith said the crowded field reflects heightened voter engagement rather than a top-down political strategy, pointing to competition as a healthy force in politics.

“All 25 state Senate seats on the ballot are contested, and more than 80 of the 100 House seats are being contested,” Beckwith said during a radio interview Friday. “I see it as a net positive, and I’m excited. It’s going to be a really fun and very interesting election season.”

Beckwith said Republicans, in particular, should embrace contested primaries, even when they challenge incumbents.

“We’re the party of competition,” he said. “We say in the business and economic space that competition makes everything better. That’s an economic principle. But sometimes we don’t like it when competition shows up in politics. I think primaries are healthy, and they make us better.”

He said contested races force candidates to engage directly with voters, attend events and address tough questions — something incumbents may avoid when running unopposed.

“When you don’t have a primary challenger, the incumbent can just stay home,” Beckwith said. “They don’t have to go to events, knock on doors or answer questions. With competition, you have a much better chance of getting better answers and better debates.”

Beckwith pointed to issues such as redistricting, high utility costs and property taxes as topics voters are likely to hear more about as candidates work to distinguish themselves ahead of the May primary.

With filing closing Friday, Beckwith said incumbents could face increased vulnerability, especially as national figures weigh in on Indiana races.

“We’ve already seen that with the redistricting fail, and President Trump getting involved,” he said. “His name ID is being used to support challengers, and I think that’s only going to intensify after the filing deadline.”

Beckwith said contested races ultimately benefit voters, regardless of the outcome.

“If incumbents win re-election, then we know they worked for it and that’s what voters really wanted,” he said. “If they don’t, then hopefully the new guy or new gal does a better job. Either way, it’s better for the people.”

Beckwith also addressed criticism surrounding Gov. Mike Braun and the proposed Mid-States Corridor project, which would create a new highway route through southern Indiana. Some opponents have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest tied to Braun’s background in logistics and business.

Beckwith said he has not discussed the allegations directly with the governor but defended Braun’s character and motivations.

“He has a very selfless heart,” Beckwith said. “Every day he takes the punches and the arrows, and he does it with humility. I’ve never seen him operate with an ego or for personal gain.”

He acknowledged that the proposed corridor has sparked legitimate concerns, particularly around property rights and the possible use of eminent domain.

“If you’re going to use eminent domain, that should be a last-ditch effort,” Beckwith said. “Property owners need to be treated fairly and justly. Some of these farms have been in families for 100 or 150 years, and we have to be very careful.”

Still, Beckwith said improved north-south transportation in southern Indiana remains a key argument in favor of the project, drawing comparisons to earlier opposition to Interstate 69, which he said is now widely supported.

Candidate filing closed Friday at noon local time. Indiana’s primary election is scheduled for May, with winners advancing to the general election in November.