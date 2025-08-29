The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fall temperatures will hang around into the weekend before a sharp warm-up next week, so get out and enjoy it before we’re back to sweating.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are wrapping up their final homestand before traveling to West Michigan for the final 6-game series of 2025. Tonight is Harry Potter night, so grab your wands and sorting hats and get out to the ball field. If you can’t make it to the game in person, tune in on our sister station, 1380 The Fan. Tickets are available here.

The Auburn-Cord Duesenberg Festival has events for the entire family. Whether your interests are classic cars, swap meets, parades, or antiques, they have a little of everything. Tourists from around the world travel to Auburn, Indiana, annually to experience the Downtown Auburn Friday Cruise-In, the Parade of Classics, the Hoosier Tour, the Auburn auctions at both Worldwide Auctioneers and RM Auctions, museum events, and more.

Enjoy the family-friendly bike nights hosted by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 14-6, which includes a motorcycle cruise-in held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Immerse yourself in good food and refreshing drinks from the merchants at Union Street Market and Chapman’s Brewing Company on Dynamo Alley, while taking in the sights and sounds of Electric Works.

Looking ahead to more fall events happening this week:

Since 1953, Huntington County’s oldest festival, Roanoke Fall Festival, has brought the community together for a celebration filled with fun and excitement. Enjoy live music, festival food, demo derby, tractor pull, rodeo, scholarship pageants, and more!

The popular annual festival, which began in 1973, was held with the Grabill Chamber of Commerce. Grabill is a quaint town of about 1,000 people, just north of Fort Wayne, Indiana, nestled in the heart of a large Amish community. The town’s country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage.

Fort Wayne’s 9.2 million visitors spend more than $1.1 billion annually on lodging, entertainment, dining, and activities—visitors have a tremendous impact on our community. On Sunday, September 7, 2025, you can celebrate with us and Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Use the Be A Tourist passport to gain FREE admission to any participating attraction! One passport is good for an entire party.

Passports are now available for pickup at select Kroger and Old National Bank locations around Fort Wayne, or you can print your own here.