This Common Food Could Get Stopped at TSA Security

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Travelers packing a peanut butter sandwich or jar of their favorite spread for an upcoming flight may want to check the size before heading to the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers that peanut butter is considered a liquid under its airport security rules, meaning larger containers generally cannot be carried through a security checkpoint in a carry-on bag.

The TSA recently highlighted the rule on social media, writing that “Peanut butter is a liquid,” and backing up the unusual classification with an explanation of how airport security rules apply to substances such as the popular spread.

Under the TSA’s liquids rule, liquids, gels and aerosols carried through security checkpoints must generally be in containers holding 3.4 ounces or less. Those containers must also fit within a single quart-sized bag.

Peanut butter falls under the rule because of its consistency.

Travel industry expert Gary Leff told Fox News Digital that TSA considers peanut butter a liquid because the spread takes the shape of its container rather than maintaining a fixed shape on its own.

That means travelers who want to bring peanut butter in their carry-on luggage need to pay attention to the amount.

A full-size jar that exceeds the 3.4-ounce limit should instead be packed in checked luggage.

The rule does not mean travelers are prohibited from bringing food on flights. Many solid foods can be taken through airport security, although certain foods with liquid, gel or spreadable consistencies can be subject to additional restrictions.

That distinction can catch passengers off guard because peanut butter may look and feel like a solid food when it’s sitting on a kitchen counter, but its spreadable consistency places it under the TSA’s liquids restrictions at a security checkpoint.

Leff said travelers have plenty of food options that can be taken through security and suggested passengers consider bringing permitted foods rather than relying entirely on airport restaurants.

Airport food can also be more expensive, while choices may be limited depending on the terminal and time of day.

For travelers who want peanut butter specifically, one practical option is to portion the spread into a container that meets the 3.4-ounce limit and place it in the required liquids bag.

Another option is to pack a larger quantity in checked baggage.

Travelers should also remember that TSA officers have the final say when an item is presented at a security checkpoint, and other security considerations can apply depending on what a passenger is carrying.

The peanut butter rule is part of a broader TSA approach that focuses on the consistency and characteristics of items rather than simply whether something is traditionally considered a food.

The agency’s reminder prompted plenty of reaction online, with travelers debating whether peanut butter should qualify as a liquid under airport security rules.

For passengers, however, the distinction is less about the terminology and more about avoiding a delay at the checkpoint.

The safest approach is to remember the 3.4-ounce limit when packing spreadable foods such as peanut butter in a carry-on.

If the container is larger, put it in checked baggage or leave it at home.

A few seconds spent checking the size of that jar before leaving for the airport could prevent an unexpected stop at security.