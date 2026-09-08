Ohio Stays Drought-Free While Dry Conditions Spread Across Indiana and Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio remains completely free of drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, even as dry conditions have returned to parts of Indiana and expanded across portions of Michigan.

The latest weekly assessment makes Ohio the only state currently without drought conditions, providing a significant turnaround from earlier this year when portions of the state were experiencing drought.

Repeated rounds of rainfall helped improve conditions across Ohio, increasing soil moisture and easing concerns that had developed during earlier periods of dry weather.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows no drought conditions anywhere in Ohio, including the northwestern part of the state according to WTOL.

That puts Ohio in a notably different position from some neighboring communities.

Dry conditions have returned to portions of Indiana, while parts of southeastern and central Michigan are seeing drought conditions develop or worsen.

Near the Ohio-Michigan border, Monroe County remains among the Michigan areas dealing with drought concerns. The difference is particularly noticeable across the border, where northwest Ohio remains drought-free while communities only a short distance away are experiencing drier conditions.

The contrast illustrates how significantly drought conditions can change over relatively short distances, depending on where rainfall occurs and how much moisture remains in the soil.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday and uses several categories to describe dry conditions, ranging from abnormally dry conditions to exceptional drought.

The assessment is based on more than recent rainfall totals. Analysts consider precipitation, soil moisture, streamflow and other measurements, along with information about how dry conditions are affecting agriculture, communities and other parts of the economy.

The national drought assessment is produced through a partnership involving NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, NASA and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

For Ohio, the latest map represents continued improvement from the dry conditions seen earlier in the year.

Rainfall over the past several weeks and months has helped restore moisture across the state and eliminate the drought classifications that had previously affected parts of Ohio.

The drought-free designation does not mean Ohio will remain that way throughout the fall. Conditions can change if rainfall becomes limited or temperatures remain elevated for extended periods.

For now, however, Ohio is in a favorable position heading into September.

The next weekly Drought Monitor update will provide another look at whether the state’s drought-free status continues as weather patterns shift deeper into the fall.