HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – 62-year-old, Bruce A. Ragland of Gaston was driving a semi tractor-trailer northbound on I-69 around mile marker 280 when for unknown reasons, exited the roadway.

He then hit a culvert causing the contents of the trailer to shift forward, impacting the tractor, and pinning the driver in the cab.

Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation is ongoing.