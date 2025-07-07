Three Vehicle Crash on US 30 Leaves Two in Serious Condition

Middle Point, Oh: (WOWO) The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that three people were injured, two seriously, when a Toyota Corolla, driven by 30 year old Lester Montenegro of Indianapolis, crossed the media and hit a Ford Escape driven by 42 year old Kelley Lenehan of Kalamazoo, Michigan, head on. The Toyota continued after the impact and was hit by a Dodge Ram Truck being driven by 21 year old Brandon Garrett of Murray, Kentucky.

Montenegro was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. Lenehan was taken to Van Wert County Hospital in serious condition. Garrett was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.