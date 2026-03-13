Transformer Fire Linked to Power Outage Affecting Hundreds in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO)— Hundreds of customers were without electricity Friday after a power outage hit the west side of South Bend.

Indiana Michigan Power reported more than 700 customers lost service in an area largely centered around Western Avenue and Mayflower Road. The outage affected traffic signals across the area, including several intersections along Sample Street, creating traffic disruptions during the morning.

A transformer fire reported on Greenview Avenue may have contributed to the outage, according to WSBT-TV.

Dispatch officials also confirmed that several stoplights were not operating during the outage, prompting drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.

The outage was not limited to northern Indiana. Power problems were also reported in nearby Buchanan, Michigan. Schools there opened on a two-hour delay because of the issue.

Utility crews worked to restore service as the cause of the outage was being investigated.