Trump Slams Indiana GOP Leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — President Donald Trump has strongly criticized Indiana State Senate Republicans for their refusal to advance mid-decade congressional redistricting, a move he believes is crucial for preserving a Republican majority in the U.S. House.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump expressed his profound disappointment, specifically naming Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and State Senator Greg Goode, whom he accused of being “politically correct” and potentially jeopardizing the party’s national political power.

Trump’s frustration centers on the failure of the Senate to find enough votes to pursue the redistricting, with Bray confirming the chamber would not meet for a planned December vote, despite pressure from the White House, including two visits by Vice President J.D. Vance.

Trump also took a jab at Indiana Governor Mike Braun, suggesting that he was not lobbying hard enough to secure the necessary support, and insisted that any Republican opposing the measure should face a primary challenge and be removed from office immediately.

The internal GOP conflict places Indiana at the center of a national “tit-for-tat” redistricting battle, where both parties are scrambling to redraw congressional maps in states across the country to favor their candidates ahead of next year’s elections.