Trump to Deliver Primetime Address Focused on Elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a primetime address to the nation Thursday night, saying he plans to discuss elections, voting machines and what he described as “really, really big news.”

The speech is set for 9 p.m. ET. The White House has not released a detailed agenda for the address.

When asked earlier this week whether the speech would focus on election integrity and voting machines, Trump said it would “concern that subject” and that he would also discuss “a couple of other things.”

“It doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the president’s remarks had not been finalized.

“As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in,” Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump has frequently discussed the 2020 presidential election since returning to office and has continued to question its outcome. Federal and state election officials, courts and independent reviews have previously found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the election result.

Presidents have traditionally used primetime national addresses to discuss major national events or policy issues. Trump’s most recent evening address came in April, when he spoke about the conflict involving Iran.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday which television networks would carry the address live.

The planned speech prompted responses from Democratic lawmakers, who said they were concerned Trump could revisit his claims about past elections ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Vice President JD Vance declined to preview the president’s remarks when asked by reporters Wednesday.

“The president is going to talk about a number of things tomorrow night. I’m obviously not going to get ahead of his remarks,” Vance said. “But we can talk about a number of the American people’s problems. We can solve a number of the American people’s problems.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he did not know what Trump planned to discuss but said he and most Senate Republicans remain focused on the 2026 elections.