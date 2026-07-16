Pedestrian Critically Injured in Downtown Fort Wayne Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near downtown Fort Wayne, prompting a specialized crash investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 10:27 p.m. to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Washington Boulevard on a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, investigators determined a single vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway as the driver was making a westbound turn onto East Washington Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where police said the individual remains in critical condition.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate neither alcohol nor excessive speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Because of the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. The department’s Air Support Unit also responded to assist investigators as they worked to document the scene and determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released.