March 4, 2025
TSA Blocks Loaded Handgun From Getting On Plane At FWA

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — When you pack your bags – if you’re thinking about taking a gun – Don’t.

That’s the message after a TSA officer spotted a firearm on an X-ray screen during routine screening at Fort Wayne International Airport.

The agent alerted Airport Police, who confiscated it.

This marks the third firearm found at Fort Wayne International this year.

In 2024, TSA officers detected seven guns at FWA checkpoints.

Passengers caught with a firearm at a security checkpoint face a federal civil penalty of up to $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

