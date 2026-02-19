February 18, 2026
Two Arrested After Chase

MONROE AND GIBSON COUNTIES, Ind. (WOWO) — A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after an 89-mile chase that ended in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding on I-69 near the 117 mile-marker after 9:45 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and kept speeding. Several times during the chase, troopers saw the driver and passenger throw a substance from inside the pickup.

State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks near the 39 mile-marker. As a result, at least two tires on the pickup were deflated. However, the driver kept driving until another trooper performed a Precision Immobilitation Technique, which caused the pickup to leave the road and stop.

Officers found some meth inside the truck as well.

Both 27-year-old Geonovan M. Bailey and 25-year-old Tiona E. Monie Sullivan, both from Evansville, were taken to the Monroe County Jail. They face charges, including:

– Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

– Possession of Meth (Level 6 Felony)

– Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

