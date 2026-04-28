Fort Wayne Legislators Raise Concerns Over Quarry Project

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Opposition is mounting to a proposed limestone quarry development in Allen County as local lawmakers and residents prepare for a public hearing later this spring.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta and State Representative Kyle Miller, both of Fort Wayne, said in a joint statement, according to their office, that they oppose the proposed project while emphasizing support for economic development that aligns with surrounding communities.

The lawmakers cited concerns involving potential impacts on air quality, groundwater, wetland preservation, and the long-term character of nearby neighborhoods that include schools, a major health care campus, and residential areas.

They said development projects should be compatible with existing community conditions while still supporting regional job growth and investment.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for May 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, where residents are expected to provide comments on the project.