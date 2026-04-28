Sheriff: Criminals Using Jail Records to Target Families

GRANT COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Grant County has temporarily removed online jail booking information as officials respond to reported fraud schemes targeting families of incarcerated individuals.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, according to the agency, that scammers have been using publicly available inmate booking details to contact family members and demand money in exchange for fake promises of release or placement on home detention.

Authorities say the schemes involve individuals posing as officials and using personal information gathered from jail records and public data sources to make the calls appear legitimate.

In some cases, officials said incarcerated individuals in other states were able to use smuggled communication devices to identify inmates and their relatives, expanding the scope of the fraud efforts.

The sheriff’s office stated that it does not request or demand payment over the phone for any inmate release, bond, or court-related action, and that all such processes must go through the legal system.

In response to the reported scams, the State of Indiana has temporarily suspended Grant County’s online jail booking access while officials review how the information should be made available in the future.

Despite the change, the public can still confirm whether someone is in custody by contacting the Grant County Jail directly.

Residents are being advised to hang up immediately if they receive suspicious calls requesting payment and to verify any claims directly with law enforcement or court officials.

The sheriff’s office says the goal of the temporary removal is to prevent further victimization while maintaining access to necessary public information through more controlled channels.