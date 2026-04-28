Indiana Cracks Down on Illegal Drone Use in Rural Areas

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Rural Indiana residents and state officials are confronting growing concerns over drone activity tied to wildlife tracking, farm operations, and privacy complaints.

Indiana conservation officers say drones were used to track a white-tailed deer in violation of state hunting laws, leading to what officials describe as the first prosecution under Indiana’s ban on drone-aided hunting, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators said the devices were used repeatedly in the days leading up to the kill to monitor the animal’s movements, a practice prohibited under state law that bans drone tracking of deer during a defined period before and during hunting season.

In a separate development, Indiana lawmakers have approved legislation expanding restrictions on drone use over agricultural property. The law makes it a misdemeanor to operate a drone over farms with the intent to harass livestock, interfere with crops, or disrupt agricultural operations.

Farmers across multiple counties have reported drones flying near barns, hovering over livestock, and in some cases entering enclosed agricultural facilities. Law enforcement officials say some complaints involved multiple drones operating in clusters over rural properties.

State agriculture advocates say the legislation is intended to address concerns about animal safety, biosecurity risks, and unauthorized surveillance of private farm operations.

Officials with the Indiana Farm Bureau have said drone technology has outpaced existing regulations, creating gaps in enforcement and uncertainty over what constitutes legal versus illegal use.

Law enforcement agencies acknowledge that while drone activity is regulated federally by the Federal Aviation Administration, enforcement at the state level depends on proving intent, which can be difficult in rural settings with limited witnesses or physical evidence.

Despite the new restrictions, officials say drones remain legal for agricultural uses such as crop monitoring and field applications when conducted with landowner permission.

State conservation officers say continued reports of drone-related activity have already generated additional tips and investigations, suggesting ongoing disputes over how the technology is being used in rural Indiana according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.