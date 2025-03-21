March 21, 2025
Indiana News

Bill Being Reviewed Involving Women’s College Sports

by Network Indiana0
("Indiana Statehouse" by Shawna Pierson, CC BY 2.0)

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — A bill is being reviewed at the Statehouse, which involves banning transgender women from playing in women’s college sports.

The Senate’s Education and Career Development Committee was looking at it as well.

The bill is called House Bill 1041, which was written by Republican State Representative Michelle Davis.

She says the bill is known to protect women, as well as the integrity of women’s sports, by putting that ban into Indiana law.

This is just in case NCAA experiences any changes.

