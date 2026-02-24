Two Dead, Two Hospitalized in Elkhart County Accident

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Two juveniles were killed and two others seriously injured Friday morning in Elkhart County when a pickup truck collided with a horse-drawn cart.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on State Road 4 just west of County Road 37. Police say a westbound pickup truck struck the rear of a horse-drawn cart carrying four juvenile passengers. Two of the juveniles died at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made.

The Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation, according to WNDU. Police continue to gather information about the incident and have not released the identities or ages of the juvenile victims.