Two Major Initiatives Led by Mayor Tucker Receive Approval From City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two major initiatives led by Mayor Sharon Tucker are moving forward following approval from the City Council this evening.
More than $8.6 million will go toward neighborhood projects to assist in providing an enhanced quality of life for all in Fort Wayne as a fun, family-friendly, and safe community. The funding comes from a local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana.
Projects and focus areas:
-Complete neighborhood street and sidewalk projects – $2.2 million
-Eight alley improvement projects – $840,000
-New playground equipment at Kreager, Shoaff, Bloomingdale, Ronald G. Repka Memorial, Lafayette, and Hanna Homestead parks – $1.86 million
-Continuation of the Connected Neighborhoods initiative – $435,000
-LED lighting improvements throughout the City – $500,000
-Neighborhood lighting enhancements – $1.524 million
-Hanna Street Trail – $100,000
-Public safety funding as a requirement of the local income tax supplemental distribution – $1.185 million for the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hope and Recovery Team (HART) and Victim Assistance
In addition, the City Council approved $125,000 from American Rescue Plan Act interest earnings that will go toward grants to help support local individuals and organizations involved in curbing teen violence as part of Mayor Tucker’s Youth Violence Prevention Program. No taxpayer dollars will be used as part of this program. Individuals and groups will be able to apply for microgrants up to $10,000. Applications will be accepted athttps://www.cityoffortwayne.in.gov/1607/Youth-Violence-Prevention-Plan-Micro-Grabeginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Processes will be put in place to ensure intended goals and objectives are met in order to receive a full allocation of funds.