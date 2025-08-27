Two Major Initiatives Led by Mayor Tucker Receive Approval From City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two major initiatives led by Mayor Sharon Tucker are moving forward following approval from the City Council this evening.

More than $8.6 million will go toward neighborhood projects to assist in providing an enhanced quality of life for all in Fort Wayne as a fun, family-friendly, and safe community. The funding comes from a local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana.

Projects and focus areas:

-Complete neighborhood street and sidewalk projects – $2.2 million

-Eight alley improvement projects – $840,000

-New playground equipment at Kreager, Shoaff, Bloomingdale, Ronald G. Repka Memorial, Lafayette, and Hanna Homestead parks – $1.86 million

-Continuation of the Connected Neighborhoods initiative – $435,000

-LED lighting improvements throughout the City – $500,000

-Neighborhood lighting enhancements – $1.524 million

-Hanna Street Trail – $100,000

-Public safety funding as a requirement of the local income tax supplemental distribution – $1.185 million for the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hope and Recovery Team (HART) and Victim Assistance