Nine Inmates Baptized in First-Ever Ceremony at Adams County Jail

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) — For the first time, baptisms were held inside the Adams County Jail, with nine inmates choosing to take part in the ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The event was organized by the Jail Ministry with support from Project Connect and jail staff. Security protocols were in place throughout the service.

“This milestone reflects our shared belief that accountability and redemption can go hand in hand,” Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr said in a statement.

Chief Deputy Eric Beer said watching nine men and women make a public profession of faith was “deeply meaningful,” adding thanks to volunteers who helped make the ceremony possible.

Project Connect, a group that supports inmate reentry and community connections, coordinated logistics and pledged to continue working with participants as they move forward.

The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to expand its partnerships with community groups to provide programs focused on rehabilitation and safer communities.