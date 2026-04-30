Two Men Plead Guilty in Federal Drug Trafficking Case

LAMBERTVILLE, OHIO. (WOWO): Two men are facing sentencing after pleading guilty in a federal drug trafficking case tied to a multi-state FBI investigation.

According to court records, investigators uncovered what they describe as a drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine pills distributed between Detroit and areas near the Kentucky border, with connections to northwest Ohio.

Authorities say the investigation included surveillance beginning in September, followed by a controlled drug purchase in December. Search warrants were later executed in January at multiple locations, including a suspected stash house in the Toledo area and a residence in Lambertville, Michigan.

During the searches, investigators reportedly found approximately 5,000 methamphetamine pills at the stash house, along with drug manufacturing equipment at a residence connected to one of the suspects.

Court documents identify Thomas Zuber and Ibrahim Akl as being involved in the operation. Both men have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking. Akl also pleaded guilty to a firearm-related charge connected to the case.

Zuber has a prior criminal history involving drug convictions, according to court records.

Sentencing dates have been scheduled later this year as the federal case moves forward.