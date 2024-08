FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead just blocks from Abbett Elementary School early Monday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Winter Street and Senate Avenue.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there are no known suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.