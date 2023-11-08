Mayor Tom Henry Wins Another Term At The Helm of The Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In one of the closest mayoral races in recent Fort Wayne history, incumbent Democrat Mayor Tom Henry defeated Republican Challenger Tom Didier Tuesday Night.

Henry won with a little more than 52% of the vote. The 71-year-old will begin an unprecedented fifth term within Fort Wayne’s top office.

Henry has served as Fort Wayne’s mayor since January 1st, 2008 and also served in a two-decade period prior to that on Fort Wayne City Council.

Other races across Fort Wayne saw Lana Keesling (R) defeat Porsche Williams (D) in the race for Fort Wayne City Clerk.

Michelle Chambers (D), Marty Bender (R), and Thomas Freistroffer (R) all secured wins for the bid for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large.

Paul Ensley (R) defeated Jennifer Matthias (D) in the race for Fort Wayne City Council District 1.

Russ Jehl (R) defeated challenger Melissa Rinehart (D) for the District 2 spot.

Scott Myers (R) claimed victory over Patti Hays for the District 3 seat.

Third District Republican Nathan Hartman, 5th District Democrat Geoff Paddock and 6th District Democrat Sharon Tucker ran unopposed.

We have a full election results breakdown for the entire region posted here.