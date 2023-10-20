October 20, 2023
UAW to Give Update on Strikes Friday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to speak on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. Friday as 34,000 of its members continue selective strikes against the Detroit Three automakers.

In the past, Fain has used some previous Friday events to announce expansions of strikes, but it’s still unclear what he’ll reveal today.

Fain met at the bargaining table with both GM and Stellantis yesterday.

Last week, Fain said UAW members are ready to walk out of additional Detroit Three facilities without warning.

The UAW last expanded its strikes on Oct. 11 when members walked out at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant, the company’s largest and most profitable plant globally.

