Indiana September 2023 Employment Report

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana’s unemployment rate in September stands at 3.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for September stands at 3.8%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate sat at 63.4% for September, remaining above the national rate of 62.8%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work.

Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,426,114 – a decrease of 3,237 from the previous month.

“Today’s tight labor market is evidence that now is a great time for Hoosiers to find their dream job or get started with training to pursue a new career,” said DWD Commissioner Richard Paulk. “Despite these labor market trends, there are also avenues for our employers to build and grow talent they already have, specific to their needs with resources available through our agency or regional workforce offices.”

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 7,300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 44,200 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s September private employment stands at 2,850,000, which is a new private employment peak. Industries that experienced job increases in September included:

Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+5,600);

Leisure and Hospitality (+3,000);

Financial Activities (+700); and

Manufacturing (+500).

As of Oct. 17, 2023, there were 106,807 open job postings throughout the state. In September, 14,348 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.