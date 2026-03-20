UN Agency Wants A Humanitarian Corridor To Evacuate Ships Trapped By The Iran War

(AP) — The International Maritime Organization said it would work on a “safe maritime corridor” for the 3,000 vessels and 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf while the war effectively closes the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency also urged countries to provide those crews with food, water and fuel. However, its resolutions are non-binding.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said naval escorts for shipping would not be fully safe or sustainable, and stressed that only an end to fighting will solve the issue.