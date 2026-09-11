Ziggi’s Coffee offering free drinks to educators and school staff Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Teachers and school district employees can get a free drink at Ziggi’s Coffee on Monday as part of the company’s annual Educator Appreciation Day.

The promotion is set for Sept. 14 and is open to more than just classroom teachers. Bus drivers, custodians, aides, administrative staff and other school district employees also can participate.

Ziggi’s says the tradition has been held for more than a decade. The company gave away more than 13,000 free drinks during last year’s event.

To receive the offer, educators and school employees must visit a Ziggi’s location in person, show a valid school or district employee ID and be a member of the Ziggi’s Rewards program.

The offer is limited to one free small drink per person. The free drink can be a 16-ounce hot or cold beverage. Customers will have to pay for size upgrades, modifications or additional items.

The promotion is available during normal business hours on Sept. 14 and cannot be used for online, mobile app or third-party delivery orders.

Ziggi’s Coffee, founded in Colorado in 2004, currently has about 120 locations in 25 states.