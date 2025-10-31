Warner Calls Partisan Briefing On Boat Strikes ‘Outrageous’

(AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said that the Trump administration’s gradual efforts to block Democrats from briefings on national security matters is “against every norm of how national security policy has worked” and “an erosion of trust” with the public.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said Thursday that a partisan briefing on the U.S. military’s boat strikes in waters off South America this week was “outrageous” and should have never happened.

“Every United States senator ought to read in,” Warner told reporters. “And until that happens, I don’t know how you even begin to rebuild trust.”

Warner criticized Republican senators who attended the meeting, including members of leadership and more moderate members of the GOP conference. He said that “somebody should have walked out.”

The briefing came as the Senate is expected to vote next week on a war powers resolution that would prohibit strikes in or near Venezuela, unless Congress approves the military action.