October 30, 2025
Stabbing Death In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a stabbing at a gas station near downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday at a Speedway gas station on Kentucky Avenue and West Street.

Officers found two men with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the stabbing later died. The victim remains in critical condition.

IMPD believes the incident was isolated and started inside the gas station before it ended up outside. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and are urging witnesses to come forward with information.

