September 15, 2023
Local News

One Dead, One Injured In Friday Northwest Fort Wayne Shooting

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Police in Fort Wayne are investigating an early morning shooting.  Shortly before 1:30 A.M., police were called to the 2000 block of St Mary’s Ave where they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second man was pronounced deceased on scene. Details and motive in the shooting have not yet been determined and anyone with any information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

This shooting remains under investigation.

