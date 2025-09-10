Whitley County Sex Offender Gets 35 Years

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Whitley County man will spend 35 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl.

38 year old Joel McClure of Columbia City, used the internet to convince the teen to send explicit images, then met her in person, offering THC gummies and vape pens in exchange for sex.

At the time, McClure was already a registered sex offender from a prior conviction in Texas.

Federal prosecutors say he also shared the abuse material online.

He’ll also serve five years of supervised release once his sentence is complete.