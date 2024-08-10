Who You Gonna Call? Science Central Celebrates “Ghostbusters” 40th Anniversary on Aug. 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Get ready to bust some ghosts—or at least pose with them—at Science Central’s ninth annual Sci-Fi Central event on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the classic comedy “Ghostbusters,” with fan-favorite characters like Slimer and Vigo the Carpathian making an appearance, courtesy of the Summit City Cause-Players.

Star Wars enthusiasts can geek out with characters brought to life by the 501st Legion, and there’ll be plenty of other pop culture favorites.

The event will feature live entertainment, geek-themed merchandise, and food trucks, making it a must-visit for fans of science fiction and pop culture.