Man Arrested for Sexual Battery at South Calhoun Street Business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 37-year-old man was arrested for sexual battery after allegedly assaulting a woman at a South Calhoun Street business on Friday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Mae Ra Hin, approached the woman while she was shopping and grabbed her breasts and sex organs over her clothing. The woman resisted, but the suspect persisted, so she ran to the cashier and asked them to call the police.

Upon arrival, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department found a man fitting the description as described by the female and detained him. Hin was positively identified by the female. He was then arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail where he faces a preliminary charge of Sexual Battery, a level 6 felony.