Michigan human trafficking bills stalled in House despite unanimous Senate approval

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan officials and human trafficking survivors are pressing state lawmakers to act on a bipartisan package of anti-trafficking bills that cleared the state Senate but remains stalled in the House.

The issue was highlighted during a Lansing event where advocates, survivors and state leaders discussed human trafficking and gaps in Michigan’s efforts to protect victims and hold traffickers accountable.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said human trafficking can happen to anyone and called on the House to take up the legislation.

“Human trafficking could happen to anyone, anywhere at any time,” Nessel said.

Melissa Palepu, chair of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission and an assistant attorney general, said Michigan ranks among the top 10 states nationally for human trafficking.

She said Michigan receives more than 600 trafficking-related tips, but cautioned that the number represents only a portion of the problem because much of the activity remains unidentified.

Nessel is backing a bipartisan package of bills that would increase penalties for human trafficking offenses. The legislation would raise the maximum offense from 10 years to 20 years.

The Michigan Senate unanimously approved the measures in January, but the bills have not advanced through the state House.

Nessel said lawmakers should act rather than allow the legislation to remain stalled.

“There’s no reason to sit on these bills,” Nessel said. “We are so close to getting them passed.”

The attorney general is also calling for mandatory human trafficking education in Michigan schools, arguing that prevention depends in part on recognizing warning signs and knowing how to respond.

Palepu said education can help children and families identify trafficking and understand where to seek help.

“Honestly, if you don’t educate people, then they won’t be able to spot human trafficking,” Palepu said.

She also encouraged families to remain aware of their surroundings and pay attention to who children are communicating with online.

Michigan operates a human trafficking hotline for victims and people who believe someone else may be experiencing trafficking.

The Michigan Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 855-864-2374, or 855-VOICES-4, where callers can be connected with resources and assistance.