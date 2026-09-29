Infant Mortality in Ohio Drops, but Advocates Say Access and Trust Remain Challenges

But the improvement is not being seen equally across the state.

Ohio’s most recent data shows 6.6 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births. That remains higher than the national rate of 5.36 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The racial disparity is particularly significant.

Data from Groundwork Ohio shows the infant mortality rate among white babies is 5.1 deaths per 1,000 live births. For Black babies, the rate is 12.6 deaths per 1,000 live births — more than twice the rate for white infants.

The rate for Hispanic infants is 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Caitlin Feasby, managing director of policy at Groundwork Ohio, said the state’s improvement is the result of years of work involving health-care providers, community organizations and policymakers.

“Ohio has made progress on infant mortality, but it didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen by accident,” Feasby said during a recent panel discussion.

Advocates say the challenge now is making sure that progress reaches communities that continue to experience significantly higher rates of infant deaths.

Health-care professionals and community organizations say access to medical care remains an important issue, but it is not the only concern.

Christine Sander, senior director of community wellness at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and director of the Ohio Better Birth Outcomes Collaborative, said listening sessions with women of color continue to identify concerns about the way patients experience the health-care system.

“While we’ve made progress as a state … the fact that the same themes are coming up from women of color as they have well before just the past 10 years is something that’s really resonating with our hospitals and our key stakeholders,” Sander said.

One of those recurring concerns is whether patients feel heard and respected by their medical providers.

Maleka James, infant mortality initiatives manager at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said women participating in community listening sessions described feeling dismissed by providers. Some also reported experiencing racism within the health-care system.

“Women want to feel heard and respected, and included in decisions about their own care,” James said. “Access alone is not enough.”

Advocates say those experiences can add to the stress faced by women during pregnancy and childbirth, potentially affecting maternal and infant health.

Richard Stacklin, a senior director with First Year Cleveland, said Black families in Cuyahoga County face an infant mortality rate more than three times higher than white families in the county.

Stacklin also described concerns raised by women about their experiences during childbirth, including instances in which patients said they were not listened to, felt disrespected or believed their religious beliefs were not considered.

While advocates reported largely negative feedback about the birthing experience, Stacklin said postpartum care generated more positive comments during community discussions.

The issue has also become a question of state funding.

Ohio’s latest state operating budget provides $18 million per year for infant vitality programs over the two-year budget cycle. That is an increase from the $16.8 million provided in 2025, but it is below the $20 million proposed by the Ohio House.

The budget also includes $5 million for maternal health programs operated by community and local faith-based service providers. That amount was reduced from the $7.5 million proposed by the governor.

A proposed $1 million program for non-medical services at residential infant care centers was removed before the budget was finalized.

A $5 million Maternal and Child Health Block Grant remained in the final spending plan.

Advocates also point to challenges facing rural hospitals across Ohio.

Federal changes affecting Medicaid funding have created additional financial pressure for hospitals that provide care to Medicaid patients, particularly in rural communities.

Those financial challenges have contributed to maternity-unit closures or concerns about the future of some rural hospitals, potentially leaving pregnant women with fewer options for prenatal, delivery and postpartum care.

Lawmakers are also considering legislation involving paid family and medical leave.

Senate Bill 396 would establish a family and medical leave insurance program providing eligible Ohio workers with up to 18 weeks of benefits. The proposal also calls for education and resources to help Ohioans understand the program.

Stacklin said policies supporting families during pregnancy and after childbirth could play a role in improving outcomes.

“If we say we care about our moms and babies, we should establish policies that take care of our most vulnerable during their most vulnerable times,” Stacklin said.

The bill has bipartisan sponsors but has not advanced through the Ohio Senate after being referred to the Financial Institutions, Insurance and Technology Committee.

The current legislative session is scheduled to end in December. Legislation that does not pass before the end of the General Assembly would have to be reintroduced in the next legislative session.

For Ohio health officials and infant-mortality advocates, the latest numbers provide evidence that the state’s efforts are producing progress.

But the racial gap remains substantial.

The rate for Black infants is still more than twice the rate for white infants, and advocates say improving those numbers will require more than simply expanding access to health care.

They say Ohio also needs to address the quality of care, patient trust, racial disparities, maternal health, rural access and the economic pressures facing families before and after a child is born.

The latest figures show Ohio is moving in the right direction on overall infant mortality. The continuing disparity among communities of color, however, remains one of the state’s central challenges in improving outcomes for mothers and babies.