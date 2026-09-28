Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for child exploitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child.

Gerald Martin, 52, was sentenced Sept. 24 by U.S. District Chief Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

Martin was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

Prosecutors said Martin used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

“Child exploitation and production of child pornography cases are a parent’s worst nightmare,” U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred said. “These offenses have life-altering, lasting impacts on victims and their families and require severe punishment to deter others from engaging in this heinous behavior.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said the agency will continue working with law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate child exploitation cases and pursue those responsible.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted the case.