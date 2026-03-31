Warm, Windy Tuesday Ahead of Severe Storm Threat in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Unseasonably warm weather is expected across northeast Indiana Tuesday before a cold front brings the threat of strong to severe storms later in the day, according to 21Alive.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s, well above normal for late March, with dry conditions through much of the morning and readings already in the 60s. Winds will increase throughout the day, with southwest gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour.

Forecasters say a few showers and storms could develop during the afternoon, mainly in northern areas, but the primary concern arrives in the evening as a cold front moves through the region. Storms are expected to develop in clusters and potentially form a line as they move east.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Level 2, or slight, risk for severe weather. Strong wind gusts are the main threat, with the possibility of hail. Forecasters also note a low chance of an isolated tornado developing across parts of northern Indiana or Ohio.

Conditions are expected to quiet down overnight as the front passes, bringing a sharp cooldown into midweek. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the mid to upper 40s, with periods of rain expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will rebound Thursday, with highs near 77 degrees and a chance for additional showers and storms late. Rain chances continue into Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 70s.

By Easter Sunday, conditions are expected to turn drier but cooler, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 51 degrees. Forecasters say recent rainfall could leave conditions muddy for outdoor holiday activities.