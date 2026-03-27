March 27, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Toledo Drive-By Shooting Case: Man Indicted on Felony Charges

by Macy Gray0
"Glock" by Smarterlam, some rights reserved

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A Toledo man has been indicted on additional charges after a drive-by shooting left a 10-year-old injured. Court filings from March 26 show 56-year-old Jeronica Phillips now faces charges of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two weapons-related offenses, according to WTVG. His most serious charges carry firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

Police allege the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. on March 14 near the intersection of Byrne and Avondale. The vehicle targeted included two 55-year-olds, a 10-year-old, and a 6-year-old. The gunfire struck the 10-year-old, who was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Phillips was arrested March 17. His bond had been set at $250,000 while the case remained in Toledo Municipal Court, according to WTVG. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released further details on a motive.

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