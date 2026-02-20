WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Lt Governor Beckwith Discusses Gender Protection Bill with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) — Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith on Friday morning pressed lawmakers to act on Senate Bill 182, a controversial measure meant to define gender as biological sex and protect women’s sex‑based spaces — sharply questioning why Republicans with a supermajority have been unable to push the bill forward.

Beckwith joined Kayla Blakeslee live on WOWO’s Fort Wayne’s Morning News, where the lieutenant governor — a Republican pastor‑turned‑statewide official — didn’t mince words about his frustration with the Legislature’s handling of the proposal.

“I’m a little honked off about Senate Bill 182, I’ll be honest with you,” Beckwith told Blakeslee. “Even a state with a Democratic governor — in this case Kansas — got this legislation through. So what are we doing here in Indiana? I just have to shake my head.”

SB 182 seeks to explicitly protect sex‑segregated spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms and similar facilities on the basis of biological sex. While the bill has majority Republican support, it has stalled in committee and remains in the House, despite Indiana Republicans occupying decisive majorities in both chambers.

“This is like a softball,” Beckwith said. “Ninety‑eight percent of all human beings agree on this issue, and yet they just don’t move because they think it’s going to be controversial.”

Pointing to the current legislative calendar, Beckwith said some lawmakers appear reluctant to tackle anything perceived as divisive in a “non‑budget year,” though he argued that Indiana leaders should be using their supermajority to govern boldly rather than cautiously.

“Sometimes we’ve got to govern like we are a supermajority,” he said. “If we don’t start using this supermajority to fight for conservative principles, we’re going to lose it.”

Blakeslee pushed Beckwith on where the resistance is coming from. Is it leadership? Committee chairs? Rank‑and‑file Republicans reluctant to take on a flashpoint issue?

Beckwith singled out the Senate, but also acknowledged the bill’s current limbo in the House. “Right now it’s in Dr. Barrett’s committee,” Beckwith said. “He’s not hearing it. And to be fair, the Senate wants to see if we can fit it back into some language once it gets over to us.”

Beckwith attributed the delay in part to fear within the Republican caucus.

“It just seems like they kind of like — the lion in The Wizard of Oz, right?” he said. “There’s no courage. What are you afraid of? Get in there. You will win if you just enter the battlefield.”

On the practical prospects for SB 182 before the legislative session ends next Friday, Beckwith was blunt but not defeatist.

“I think it’s dead in the House as it exists now,” he said. “But I think we can still move it by slipping the language into another Senate bill. If not, we’ll be back next year.”

Beckwith also took aim at what he described as a lack of ideological coherence among some Republicans, saying, “We’ve got to start educating Republicans on what it means to actually be a Republican — what the principles are, what the platform is, what we believe,” a sentiment that underscores the broader intra‑party pressures facing the state GOP.

The lieutenant governor invoked widespread public frustration with inaction. “I think what Hoosiers are saying is, why the heck do we keep voting for Republicans when they get in there and they don’t fight?” he said.

Beckwith’s comments on WOWO reflect escalating tensions within Indiana’s Republican ranks as constituents and activists push for more conservative legislative outcomes. The coming days will test whether SB 182 can be salvaged before this year’s session adjourns — or whether it will return as a campaign issue in 2027.